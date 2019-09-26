Good Shepherd Food Bank unveils new facility in Hampden

For over 30 years, Good Shepherd Food Bank has been dedicated to helping end hunger in Maine.

On Thursday, they unveiled their new food distribution center in Hampden.

Their hope is this state-of-the-art facility will allow them to reach more Mainers in need.

"We are all here today uniting around a common cause to end hunger in the great state of Maine,” explained Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank.

It's been a few years in the making, but Good Shepherd Food Bank finally has a new distribution center in Hampden.

The former newspaper printing plant has been transformed.

The building includes a dry storage space for products as well as areas for sorting, inspecting, packing, and distributing food.

Kristen Miale of Good Shepherd Food Bank says this new facility will help them reach their goal of ensuring all food-insecure Mainers have access to nutritious food, when and where they need it within the next five years.

She says having a location in Hampden will better serve those in need in central, northern, and Downeast Maine.

"We just simply needed to be closer to these communities to be able to serve them more effectively,” said Miale.

According to a recent USDA survey, Maine ranks 12th in the nation for food insecurity. The hope is that this new distribution center will allow Good Shepherd Food Bank to distribute more food, more frequently.

"This facility will allow us to distribute an additional 10 million meals a year to these communities, which we know is enough to fully meet that bold goal,” Miale explained.

The opening of the facility also marks the completion of their five million dollar Food for All capital campaign.

"We've had over 900 donors be part of this project and every single donor, every single gift made a difference,” said Mirale.

Also a part of the opening was Hannaford Supermarkets.

They've been partnering with Good Shepherd Food Bank for over 30 years.

Hannaford President, Mike Vail, helped unveil the building's new name - the Hannaford Center.

He says they're proud to continue their commitment to helping Good Shepherd and other pantries around the state end hunger.

"We know the needs are great,” said Vail. “We know there's a strong agricultural community here in this part of the state, and to be able to really better source some of the agricultural products, Hannaford is certainly committed to helping logistically moving those products from the fields to the faculty. We know that the fuller we can help this facility get, the more product that will be going out to the folks that are very much in need."

To learn more about Good Shepherd Food Bank visit: https://www.gsfb.org/

