Good Shepherd Food Bank nears fundraising goal

In May of 2018, Good Shepherd Food Bank set out to raise five million dollars to renovate the former Bangor Daily News printing plant into a distribution center.

Now, thanks to the help of Susan and Fritz Onion, Good Shepherd has nearly reached that goal.

The Onion's have pledged to match any new gifts from the community up to half a million dollars.

The forty thousand square foot facility in Hampden is expected to be completed in September.

"We're so excited to have this facility going," said V.P. of Development for the food bank. "This facility will give us the capacity to serve ten million more meals per year, on top of the twenty five million meals we're already distributing. So we'll make a big impact here."