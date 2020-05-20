Good Shepherd Food Bank looking for help as food insecurities continue to rise

Good Shepherd Food Bank says the need to help people with food insecurities continues to rise during the pandemic. ​

Good Shepherd works with more than 500 partners across the state.

Before the pandemic, nearly 14% of Mainers were living with hunger - the 12th highest rate in the country and the most in the northeast.

Officials with Good Shepherd say it’s now estimated that number will reach 18%, and they project it to stay around that number for the next year.

“The food bank definitely still needs your financial support, "Said Kristen Miale, President at Good Shepherd Food Bank. "We’ve already purchased over four-million dollars worth of food. That food is probably going to run out at the end of June. And that is the best way to help us. We’re buying at wholesale prices, we can really put that dollar to work really effectively.”

Good Shepherd encourages people to reach out to their own communities to see where they can help.

For more information on donating to the food bank or your local food pantry, go to feedingmaine.org.