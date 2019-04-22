Good Samaritans rescue man from capsized boat on Maine lake

Two men helped rescue a man Monday morning from his capsized boat on Damariscotta Lake, according to Jefferson Fire and Rescue.

Officials said David Reiss, of Westport Island, was fishing when he spotted the man about 20 yards from his boat.

Reiss pulled them man into his boat and messaged Joe Holland, of Jefferson, to meet him at the nearby boat ramp.

Reiss and Holland warmed the man up until first responders arrived, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital. His name and condition were not released.

Jefferson Fire and Rescue and the Maine Warden Service got the capsized boat out of the water.