Good Samaritan rescues dog nearly hanging by highway overpass in Missouri

A 16-year-old dog is recovering at home with his owner after a good Samaritan found and rescued him from nearly hanging from the side of an overpass in Missouri.

Good Samaritan David Fredman cut down 16-year-old Max when he found him with an electrical cord tied around his neck. (Source: WDAF/Tribune/CNN)

David Fredman was headed to work Monday when he spotted 16-year-old Max, a mixed-breed dog, under the I-70 overpass. The dog had an electrical cord tied around his neck, which left him practically hanging from a power box.

"The way I found him, I just couldn't believe somebody could do that to an animal at all,” Fredman said. "The cord was definitely strangling him. His feet were touching the ground, but they were barely touching the ground. He was trying to whip his head left and right and could barely move it."

Fredman rushed to the rescue. He called 911 then grabbed his knife and cut Max free.

"As soon as I cut him down, he couldn't breathe. He was trying to breathe. I tried to get him to walk, [and] he couldn't walk,” Fredman said.

The good Samaritan took Max to KC Pet Project, an animal shelter in Kansas City, Mo. Staff there discovered the dog was microchipped and his owner Dee Vaughn had been looking for him since that morning when he somehow disappeared.

Vaughn was horrified when he saw what Max had been through.

"Literally, you could see the imprint around his neck where they hung him,” he said.

But Vaughn was grateful for the man that stopped to help.

"Thank you, David, so, so much. You stopped what you was doing to turn around and save my dog's life,” he said.

Both Fredman and Vaughn are left wondering if someone put Max in a bad spot or if it was something sinister.

"From the way it looks, it could have definitely been on purpose. Somebody could have strung him up like that. It was really sad,” Fredman said.

Vaughn says there are surveillance cameras nearby and highway cameras that he hopes will reveal what happened, but he hasn’t been able to get access. He says when he called police about the case, he was told to contact animal control.

