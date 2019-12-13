Good Samaritan meets man he returned thousands of dollars to

A good samritan who found and returned nearly $10,000 earlier this week met the man who lost it.

While driving home from an appointment, Raynard Grover pulled over and found thousands of dollars of cash lying in a street in Augusta.

Randy Violette, owner of Power Equipment Plus in Sidney, accidentally drove off while the money was resting on his car.

Today, the two men met so Randy could thank Raynard in person.

"Never met the man, never seen him in my life, but he found something that I lost, and he returned it. He did the right thing," said Randy Violette.

Randy also gifted Raynard $1,000 as a token of his appreciation.