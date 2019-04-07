Good Samaritan Agency holds Bowl-A-Thon

Good Samaritan Agency hosted their fifth annual Bowl-A-Thon for members of the community.

The Good Samaritan Agency's mission is to help people who have special needs concerning pregnancy, and parenting.

They provide many different services.

The Bowl-A-Thon is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

All folks had to do was bowl and have fun.

"Helping to raise money. We are a non-profit agency so we need all the help we can get and so this is the fifth year we have done it and we do pretty well. Well over ten-thousand dollars now that we will raise in this single event this year."

The event was held at the Family Fun Bowling Lanes in Bangor.