‘Gone with the Wind’ temporarily removed from HBO Max over ‘racist depictions’

HBO Max says the classic 1939 film “Gone with the Wind” will be removed from its library until it can “return with a discussion of its historical context.”

HBO Max decided to remove "Gone with the Wind" from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with "a discussion of its historical context." (Source: WarnerMedia)

One of the most popular films ever made, “Gone with the Wind” depicts the romance between Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). It has long been criticized for its portrayal of slavery and the Civil War.

HBO Max decided to remove the film from its library Tuesday in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, CNN Business reports.

“‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” said a spokesperson for HBO Max in a statement to CNN Business.

The spokesperson said the movie would eventually return to the service with “a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions.” However, it is expected to be presented as it was originally created.

“To do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history,” said the HBO Max spokesperson.

“Gone with the Wind” won eight Oscars at the 12th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best actress in a supporting role for Hattie McDaniel, the first black person to win an Oscar.

Its removal from HBO Max comes the day after the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed written by screenwriter John Ridley, who won an Oscar for the 2013 movie “12 Years a Slave,” asking for the film to be taken off the platform.

“It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color,” Ridley wrote.

He encouraged HBO Max to return the movie after a “respectful” amount of time with acknowledgement of its shortcomings and/or alongside others that more accurately depict slavery and the Confederacy.

Also Tuesday, Paramount Network canceled the reality show “Cops,” which had been on air for 33 seasons, following its temporary removal from the network in late May as protests flourished.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.