Golfing for Parkinson's disease research in South Berwick

It was a great day for playing a round of golf, and Sunday, golfers at links at Outlook golf course in South Berwick teed off for a great cause.

The Putts Fore PD Charity Golf Classic raised money for Parkinson's disease research.

Parkinson's hits home for several families in the South Berwick community.

This event not only brings people together for the cause, but it can also help those who have a diagnosis.

"As long as you stay active, doctors say play as much golf as you can,” says Ralph Hyson. Putts For PD Co-Founder. “It keeps the symptoms more at bay."

In its second year, they added an additional flight in the tournament and hope to continue expanding moving forward.

If you couldn't make it to the classic, you can donate online.

All money raised goes to the Michael J. Fox foundation.

