Golfers take a swing at Parkinson's Disease

Golfers were at Bangor Municipal Golf Course to take swings at Parkinson's Disease.

Hundreds of Mainers are afflicted with it and need some form of care.

The Maine Parkinson Society held a charity golf tournament to raise funds to help families provide respite care assistance to patients and their caregivers.

In their inaugural tournament there was golf, an auction and a barbecue.

Organizers say a golf tourney is a wonderful way to raise money for a disease for which there is no cure.

President of the Maine Parkinson Society, Karen Marsters says, "Parkinson's patients are supposed to be moving at all times and we have to find all sorts of exercise and it's much easier and more fun to do it with a group of people. It takes a team effort."

The golf classic was named in honor of Gary Cole.

Cole says, "Anytime you can help somebody who's in need who has no other resources available, It's a special moment."

They raised about $10,000 and plan to hold a tournament again next year.