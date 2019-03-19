Golden holds Town Hall in Farmington

A health-care focused Town Hall meeting in Farmington gave area residents a chance to speak directly to their Congressman.

Second District Representative Jared Golden held the event at Franklin Memorial Hospital Tuesday night.

Golden answered questions and spoke to the crowd about what he'd like to see happen moving forward, his work to lower costs and improve access to care across the state.

"Right here at the hospital in Farmington and certainly there are some other rural hospitals in this area and I think that a lot of them struggle to keep the doors open," said Golden. "We've got to make sure that primary care is accessible in rural areas of Maine. A lot of our older residents live in rural areas of Maine. We're talking about how people can have access to healthcare. That's clearly a top of mind concern for rural Maine residents."

This was the first Town Hall meeting that Golden has held since he won office in November's election.