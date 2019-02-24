Golden opens up about his first weeks in Congress

Jared Golden has been working in Congress for the past seven weeks.

We caught up with him at his Bangor office on Saturday to get his perspective on how things are going.

"I think the larger congressional district, the more important it is to travel and hear from people,“ Golden said. “So, that's one of the earliest lessons I would say any member of Congress will learn."

Golden recently opened his third office in the district providing a place for his constituents to reach out.

While Congress has been in session, he said a lot of his time has been taken up for the border security issue and the government shutdown.

"I think border security is important and we should have a willingness to work on this issue with Republicans in the House and the U.S. Senate. I don't think that debate is over by any means. In terms of the National Emergency that the President has declared, I'm very skeptical that he's using that authority in the way that was intended. As a result, I think I see a lot of bipartisan concern out there."

Golden said he's also concerned with the President's new federal rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services that will prohibit family planning clinics that receive federal funding under Title X from providing privately funded abortion or referring patients to abortion services.

"No matter where you stand on the issue we want people to have the ability to get safe information about what kinds of healthcare services are available to them in the community. I think that's just one of many examples where this order gets it wrong."

Golden has also been working on getting his own bill- aimed at lowering prescription drug costs- passed.

"The goal is to take those prescription drug companies that have been granted something called exclusivity in the market, this is essentially a time when competitors cannot enter into the market with generics which we all know tend to be lower cost than brand,” Golden said. “If they are unreasonable in their price hikes during that period of time, our bill would do something about this by reducing the amount of time before competitors can get into the market."