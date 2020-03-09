Gold Star families could get free access to national parks

Families of people who died during military service would receive free access to national parks if Congress approves a proposal from two Maine lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and independent Sen. Angus King say their proposal would honor Gold Star families with free entrance to the National Park Service's locations and other federally managed public lands.

Golden, a Marine veteran, said the proposal is common sense because “families of fallen servicemembers should have free access to our country’s most treasured places.”