Gofundme created for maintenance worker injured in explosion

A gofundme page has been set up for Larry Lord, the maintenance worker hailed as a hero who was critically injured in Monday's explosion.

Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries.

He was air lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he's expected to be for four months.

Larry is in the ICU Burn Unit, and there isn't a place for his family to stay there.

They're relying on nearby hotels.

More than $30,000,000 has been raised so far for Larry and his family during their time of need.

Follow this link for the gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord