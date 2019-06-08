Go-karts and mini-golf were great activities to help fund raise

Go-karts and mini-golf were great activities to enjoy at a fundraiser this weekend.

Camp Capella with the help of Big Jakes Go-karts helped raise money for the special needs summer camp.

Proceeds go toward making the camp available to all kids no matter their financial situation.

The camp accepts kids from all over the state and helped up to 181 kids last summer.

"The camp is a special needs camp located in Dedham Maine,” says Harvey Chesley, the facility and fundraising dir. “We take children with both physical and developmental disabilities. They come to camp and have a traditional camp experience. Swimming, boating, outdoor games. Everything is adapted so that no matter what your disability is you get a chance to have a camp experience."

Their summer camp starts in a few weeks, with spots still open for campers and volunteers.

