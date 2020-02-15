Go Red for Women campaign brings cardiovascular disease to light

The world's greatest health threat to women continues to be cardiovascular disease, killing one woman every 80 seconds. But the American Heart Association is fighting back.

The AHA is launching its Go Red for Women Campaign, which encourages the public to wear red in order to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.

Angie Bryan, a heart disease survivor, says, "If telling my story can spread awareness about what kind of symptoms to watch out for, or just getting people to understand how important it is if something doesn't feel right, you need to go to the ER, then I feel like what I've done is important."

The announcement Friday kicked off Heart Month. On March 19, a Maine Go Red luncheon is scheduled.