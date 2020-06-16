Go Red for Women Luncheon raises money for heart disease and stroke research and education

A woman and three of her friends will be sharing lunch with the head of the Maine CDC.

She was the highest bigger in a special auction for the American Heart Association in Maine.

The auction was part of the Go Red for Women virtual luncheon.

300 event attendees raised $12,000 by texting in donations. A silent auction raised $13,000 so far.

The total raised to date this year is $395,000, just shy of their 400k goal.

That money will be used for research and education around heart disease and stroke.

The online auction is still open until tomorrow at noon and you can donate on their website until the end of the month.

$1500 was collected for the premiere auction item - lunch with Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah.