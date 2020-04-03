Used gloves and masks belong in the trash, not the toilet

Rockland Pollution Control has seen an increase in materials in the sewer pipes that don’t belong there.

The waste-water treatment facility says, masks, exam gloves and disposable wipes had to be removed from the pipes as a result of people flushing these items, instead of properly disposing them in the trash.

These items can end up tangled in pumps and motors, causing them to fail.

Burned out motors are expensive to fix, and when it happens, employees from the plant have to come in contact with the waste, which could be carrying the COVID-19 virus

“The people who work at the treatment plant and do these types of jobs are kind of the hidden people no one really knows exists until you have a problem," said Terry Pinto, Director of Water Pollution Control for the City of Rockland. "So, even if you’re just thinking of them, it’s good to try to follow the rules.”

Rockland Pollution Control stressed that the only product that should ever be flushed is toilet paper.

