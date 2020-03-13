Globetrotters suspend US tour, including Maine games

In order to help prevent the spread of coronovirus the Harlem Globetrotters are suspending their U.S. tour, which includes two stops in Maine. The Globetrotters were scheduled to be in Bangor on Tuesday, March 17th and in Augusta on Wednesday, March 18th.

Right now, all scheduled dates on the Globetrotters' tour through Thursday, March 19th are postponed. A decision on later tour dates will be made next week.

If you have tickets already, they will be honored when a new date is set.