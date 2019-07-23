Glitch causes Portland's Time & Temp sign to malfunction

Here's the reason you haven't been able to get the time and temperature from Portland's most famous building -- a dismembered communications line.

Chris Rhoades, the owner of the building, said the line connecting to the software which controls the sign somehow became dismembered.

A crew has been called and is expected to fix the sign Wednesday, Rhoades said.

The sign has become an iconic part of the Portland skyline, showing the current time and temperature and advertisements. The sign also alerts city residents when there is a parking ban.

The nearly 100-year-old downtown building sold in October for $9.3 million.