Glenburn residents voice continued concerns over "impassable" road

Continued concerns over the condition of a road in Glenburn drew residents to a meeting Thursday evening to have their voices heard and questions answered.

The road in question is the Ohio Street Extension.

A large group gathered at the Town Council meeting to ask town officials what can be done to improve the road.

A few weeks ago, we spoke with people who live along that road, and they said it was impassable without 4-wheel drive or an ATV.

They say it has not improved, and they fear it will only get worse.

Casey Danforth said she wants clarity about who is actually responsible for its maintenance.

She says they've been told it's a private road and not the town's to deal with, and they have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on it.

However, she says people who live in that area have not been able to treat the road as a private way as it is used by the public for access to the land and water in that area.

She adds the taxes they all currently pay in town don't reflect the service they receive.

"This is what we pay taxes for," said Danforth. "This is Glenburn. This is the 21st century. This town, we looked at the taxes, they are doing good. The safety just speaks for itself. Everyone needs the access to fire and ambulance and police. You guys saw the picture of the police car. Somebody called for help and he couldn't get down there."

"So we are going to be doing some research over the next couple of weeks, and we are going to put this on our agenda for our next council meeting, and we are going to hopefully be coming back to you and be addressing this, and you are certainly welcome to join us at that public meeting," said Council Chair Chris Grotton. "At that time, we are going to be talking about maybe some recommendations and taking a look at providing some clarity."

After the meeting, those in attendance gathered outside to discuss possible next steps, including a petition that could lead to a referendum vote or taking legal action.

They also said they hope it doesn't rain before the next meeting in two weeks.