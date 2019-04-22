Glenburn residents concerned over road conditions on outer Ohio Street

Some people who live on a stretch of road in Glenburn say they feel helpless about the condition of that road.

The town manager says the town is not responsible for the private road.

A state police cruiser got stuck on the road Saturday when responding to a call.

One picture shows a pick-up truck's wheels almost completely submerged.

Those who live on Ohio Street extension say anyone without a four-wheel drive vehicle is forced to park at the Glenburn Community Center and either walk the rest of the way or try to get a ride.

The town says emergency crews have been told to use all means possible to respond to calls for help during this mud season.

"We've pulled together, we've put tens of thousands of dollars in to this road, trying to do it on our own and it's just muddin' away. It's nothing but mud. I've never seen it this bad, not in a long time. I mean roots are starting to come up. Ya know, we're right down to the nitty gritty where roots are coming up, and that can pop your tire and make it even more of a mess," said Glenburn resident Erin Howard.

The town says the weather and a lack of continual maintenance through a private road association has created this situation.