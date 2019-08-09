Glenburn man pleads guilty in forest fire case

A Glenburn man will have to pay thousands of dollars for causing a wildfire in Glenburn.

75-year old Richard Stolkner pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of failing to extinguish a fire, according to Maine Forest Rangers. He was fined 300-hundred dollars.

He was also ordered to pay 51-hundred dollars to the fire departments who fought the blaze.

Crews were called to Sandy Beach Road in Glenburn on May 9.

According to rangers, the fire damaged a vacant structure and destroyed an equipment trailer containing tools. It also slightly damaged a vehicle parked in the area.

