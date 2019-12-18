Glenburn man in court following brief standoff at his grandmother's home

Police were called to a home in Glenburn Tuesday morning where they say a woman was being threatened by a group of teenagers.

They say two of them were her grandsons.

One of them, 19-year-old Isaiah Delosa of Glenburn, appeared in court Wednesday.

Delosa is charged with robbery and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Police responded to the home on Cressy Avenue after Delosa's grandmother said she was threatened with a gun and the teens were damaging her home.

She was able to get away safely.

Delosa was eventually arrested when the four came out of the house.

He's being held on $1,000 bail.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were also in the house as was 18-year-old Kayla Spain of Brewer, who's also charged with robbery.

She is free on bail.