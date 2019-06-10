Glenburn man accused of driving off, dragging deputy during arrest

A Glenburn man accused of driving off during an arrest and dragging a Penobscot County deputy was in court Monday.

37-year-old Brandon Harvey pled not guilty to multiple charges including aggravated assault.

He had several warrants out for violating conditions of release and a deputy was trying to arrest him Sunday on the Hudson Road in Glenburn.

Police say Harvey, who was a passenger in a vehicle, would not cooperate.

When the deputy started to arrest him, police say, Harvey moved into the driver's seat and took off, dragging the deputy.

The deputy was able get him to stop by putting the other half of the handcuffs on the steering wheel.

"It's a very serious case and fortunately the judge found it similar to some other cases and did hold him without bail, at this point, While he has a lawyer appointed to him who will make sure he is essentially taken care of and his rights are protected but at the same time the public is protected by Mr. Harvey being in custody," said Assistant D.A., Joshua Saucier.

The deputy is ok. Harvey is due back in court in July. He also faces prior drug possession charges.