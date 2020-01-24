Glenburn community comes together for family skate night

A month-long challenge is making schools around the state find creative ways to make kids get off the couch and get outside.

Glenburn Elementary School is participating in the WinterKids Winter Games.

With the help of the Glenburn Fire Department, snow was cleared off Pushaw Lake, so children and their families could go for a skate.

This competition promotes healthy eating and staying active during winter.

Skylar said, "It's been really fun. We get to go outside and do activities. There are different weeks for different things, so this week was like spend time with your family and stuff and nutrition."

"More fun than just doing real schoolwork cause instead of doing real schoolwork, you're going outside and measuring stuff," Carter added.

Physical Education teacher, Heidi Thayer, said, "They're not used to getting outside playing like they use to. More often they are sitting inside playing video games. Kids are just smiling and working together. It's great! Great exercise they don't even realize they're exercising."

Thayer says an event like this is a great way to bring families together.

People could also warm up by the fire, roast s' mores and get their hands on some hot chocolate.