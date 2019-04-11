Glenburn Little League honoring fallen MSP Detective on opening day

The folks in charge of Glenburn Little League always make their opening day a big event.

This year they're reaching out to help a family coping with a tragedy.

Following the death of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell, the Board of Directors got together and decided to make the day a fundraiser for the family he leaves behind.

They designed t-shirts for sale, and will be taking donations with all proceeds going to the family.

Police from across the region will be there for a day full of events starting with a parade, a charity game and the season opening games.

Campbell was a star college baseball player...

"Every little thing matters when a tragic event happens and if we could put a smile on her face, even if it is for 30 seconds, we want her to know that the state of Maine and Glenburn Little League supports her in any way that we can," said Glenburn Little League President Danielle Murzyn. "He did phenomenal at Westfield State playing baseball. That seemed to be a passion of his. So, what a great opportunity to use what he loved to celebrate his life."

Opening day is Saturday, April 27th.

All t-shirts have to be pre-ordered.

For more information on that and what's taking place opening day go to

glenburnll2019.wixsite.com/tshirt