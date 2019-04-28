Glenburn Little League honors Detective Campbell on Opening Day

Opening Day for Glenburn Little League is always a special event. This year, they stepped up to help the family of fallen Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell.

On Sunday they paid tribute to Campbell during their opening ceremonies.

Many in attendance were sporting t-shirts that were specially designed to honor him.

Law enforcement from all across Maine were there, too.

Two of them threw out the first pitch.

"It's wonderful to be on the field with the kids enjoying some family time, and frankly I think this is exactly what Detective Campbell would have wanted. He'd want to come out and play a little baseball," said Major Chris Grotton from Maine State Police.

"In a tragic moment you want to find peace. You want to find a positive so we did. We were successful I feel today that people smiled today. It wasn't just about the tragic event. It was about what we can do to celebrate him at this point" said Danielle Murzyn, President of Glenburn Little League.

So far, they've raised over $10,000 through t-shirt sales and donations.

There's still time to purchase one if you'd like. They'll be on sale until May 5th.

To purchase one visit: https://glenburnll2019.wixsite.com/tshirt?fbclid=IwAR05LVMXWh28i6EY9r9WqZlt_6QYXOHuJ5P8VshQyPPC9TpSgxDm9bkkDzk.