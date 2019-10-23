New type of camping comes to Bar Harbor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this Spring there will be a new way to enjoy the beauty of Bar Harbor. You can go Glamping!
Terramor Bar Harbor is a luxury outdoor resort that wants to provide "glamorous camping".
There will be 64 tents spread across the 60-acre property on the west side of MDI.
We spoke with the President and CEO of the company.
"At its basic level it's a more comfortable experience in the outdoors. We are seeing a lot of people who want to camp, or haven't thought about camping before and this is a more accessible way for them. We wanted to go all-in with this location."
They started taking reservations Tuesday.
To learn more visit terramoroutdoorresort.com.