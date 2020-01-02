Give the gift of life while helping animals Friday

How about starting the year by giving the gift of life and helping animals?

It can easily be done Friday.

The Bangor Humane Society is teaming up with the Red Cross for a blood drive and pet supply drive.

Folks can give blood and bring in any item to donate to the humane society.

It can be old blankets, sheets, towels, food, treats, and more.

People who donate will also get a free t-shirt.

Organizers say it's this kind of collaboration that makes this community so special.

Stacey Coventry, Bangor Humane Society "We can't do what we do without partners in the community and everybody is affected, ya know has loved ones. We all at some point are going to find ourselves in need and hope that there are people that would step up to help us people always think our animals so it's nice to give back to the humans that support us all the time."

The event is at the Bangor Blood Donation Center at 900 Hammond Street from nine to two.

Drop-in or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.