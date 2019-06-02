Girls on the Run 5k takes place at Saint Joseph's College of Maine

The rainy weather didn't stop hundreds to compete in the Girls on the Run

The race was a 5k at Saint Joseph's College of Maine.

Girls on the run inspires girls to recognize their inner strengths and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.

Those a part of the program learn confidence, character, compassion, and much more.

“It just gives you that self-esteem that will let you be yourself and don't get judged or anything. It's really helpful," says Kiki Dinsmore, a participant,

Another 5k is scheduled in Bangor at Husson University.

