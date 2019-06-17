Girls from all across Maine gather for 73rd annual Dirigo Girls State

Girls from all across the state are spending a week at Husson University.

It's for the 73rd annual Dirigo Girls State.

The hands-on learning experience is designed to teach girls about county, state and local government. Monday morning, they took out nomination papers to run for office.

When our crew got there Monday night we saw them in action. They were giving their primary speeches for governor.

Grace Woodard, Participant, said, "I am really interested in local level politics. How town meetings are set up, and how to make a change in my community. We are learning how to do that right now which is awesome."

The program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.