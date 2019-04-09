Girls Rock! workshops held in Bangor for first time



The Hardy Girls Health Women organization began in holding conference for young girls in 1998 in Waterville.

In 2013 they expanded to Portland.

This year they held their first conference in Bangor for kids in Eastern and Central Maine.

45 middle schoolers were on hand for projects, discussions and workshops.

The goal was to teach the girls their opinion matters, and their voices should be heard.

And by doing so in a group of their peers they can realize they are not alone in their beliefs and opinions and there are others around the area just like them.

"So they are building this group of allies that they might come by themselves or they might come as a group but they leave with this like released tension from their shoulders and they are like 'Oh it's not me that's the problem here, I'm not the wierdo, I'm totally fine, I'm a brilliant person, and now I just need to make the world see that'" said the Executive Director of Hardy Girls Healthy Women Kelli McCannell.

Their Waterville conference is scheduled for Thursday the 11th at the Alfond Youth Center

