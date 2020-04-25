Girl from Warren selling toys to raise money for medical workers and local food pantry

Alexandra Fullerton is proving age doesn't matter when it comes to giving back to your community during a time of crisis.

For the past week, she has been raising money for Pen Bay Medical Center and the Warren Food Pantry by selling her toys.

Alex says, "30 dollars to the food pantry and 30 dollars to the Penbay Medical Center."

Christina Fullerton says, "She was like well you know a lot of kids like barbies, I think that would sell well. Then she would go back in and grab another hand full of toys and bring it out to the living room and say we are adding to this. It was like non-stop she was always thinking what else I could do so it was emotional for me."

Mom Christina Fullerton said her daughter came up with the idea all on her own.

Christina says, "We sanitized all the items first and put them roadside for people that wanted to come purchase them, put a box outside so there was no contact."

She says it's important for parents to teach their children how to take care of one another during a time like this.

"It doesn't matter what age you are we could always do whatever we possibly can to help and right now we all need to pull together and work as a community and help each other."

The hope is that Alex's actions will encourage other children to do the same.

Alex says, "I had a face-chat with my friend Hannah and I told her to clean out her closets and donate."

The family is also trying to plan a thank you parade for medical workers.

Alex says, "Pay it forward. Keep strong and keep pushing on."