Girl Scouts use cookie money to purchase buddy benches

Girl Scouts have been working hard selling cookies.

Troop 850 used their cookie money to buy two buddy benches for their playground.

The Troop is a group of first and second graders from Fruit Street School in Bangor.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to present the benches.

Buddy benches are meant to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship on the playground, spreading a message of inclusion and kindness.

"It teaches them a good lesson that they can raise the money and that it doesn't always have to be spent on them and that it is good for them to just realize that other people need things. This was their idea, they realized throughout time that other kids don't always have someone to play with."

These girl scouts sold 1,200 boxes of cookies to get enough money for the benches.