Girl Scouts of Maine thinks 'outside the box' while selling cookies online

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped the Girl Scouts of Maine from selling girl scout cookies, and they’ve found a way to help cookie-buyers give back.

Girl Scouts Cookie Care is an online campaign that allows people to order their cookies online for home delivery.

It's also set up so that folks can donate a box of cookies to first responders, volunteers or local causes in need.

The Cookie Care program is still about teaching the core values of the Girl Scouts, while being an outside-the-box way to support those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Trying to make sure that we set aside an opportunity to remember these first responders, and do whatever we can to help them,” said Connie Goulatis, Chief of Resource Development for Girl Scouts of Maine.

Any donated cookies will be delivered by the girl scouts in-person once the pandemic is over. For more information and to order, visit girlscouts.org