Girl Scouts of Maine honors community member at annual breakfast

About 200 people came together for breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning to honor a member of the community for her accomplishments.

Girl Scouts of Maine hosted their 10th annual Pearls of Wisdom celebration.

President and CEO of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Deb Neuman was honored with the 2019 Juliette Award.

Directors say each year a woman is chosen who exemplifies accomplishment, leadership, and community involvement.

She's also someone who is a role model for girls and young women.

"Girls need role models, and in every kind of business or career opportunity in particular is important, and also role models in their personal life. And I think our honorees really bridge both those gaps," said Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine.

"Girl Scouts has impacted my life in a big way. So, I'm honored and I'm humbled and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to thank them. You don't often get that opportunity in life to thank an individual or an organization that made such a big difference for you," said Neuman.

One person at the breakfast also won a strand of pearls donated by Days Jewelers.

The pearls are in honor of the strand Girl Scouts Founder Juliette Gordon Low sold in 1912 to start the organization.