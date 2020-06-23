Girl Scouts of Maine donate cookies to healthcare workers

Girl Scouts of Maine have found a way to say thank you to healthcare workers in the state.

That thank you comes in a form of something sweet.

Because of COVID-19, local scouts weren't to sell their famous cookies.

So Girls Scouts of Maine decided to give more than 12-thousand boxes to Northern Light Health employees.

The cookies have been delivered to 10 different locations.

Paul Bolin says, “Appreciate the token of appreciation of our frontline caregivers throughout healthcare and we are committed to continuing to serve out community’s needs going forward we will just have additional cookies to help us along the way.”

​Some employees then decided to make a donation to the Girl Scouts.