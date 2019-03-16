Girl Scouts hold 3rd annual drive thru cookie booth

A local girl scout troop is selling cookies this weekend, and the best part? You don't even have to get out of your car.

Troop 5 in Hampden is holding their annual cookie sale.

All you have to do is pull up at the Hampden Town Office, place your order, and the girls will do the work for you.

The girls say that this is a key event for them because it helps them fund troop events, while helping those in need.

"We can use some of the leftover cookie money and donate it to the Shaw House to get them food and things," said Payton Guerrette.

"We also want to go to camp so that's why we are also doing cookies so, we can raise money and all go to camp.," explained Emily Cloutier.

The cookies will be on sale at the Hampden Town Office from 10-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Credit cards are accepted.