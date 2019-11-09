Girl Scouts help collect supplies for those in need this winter

Girl scout troop 12-99 in Corinna came out to help their community today.

It was part of the troop's "Hero's Weekend" where they collect winter gear.

The donated items were stored in an ambulance, a fire truck, and a police cruiser.

"We're trying to collect winter jackets and boots and blankets to help people that are in need of that type of stuff and the homeless," says Ava Dean, a Girl Scout from Troop 12-99.

The drive went until 4 pm, and all items were donated to locals in need.