Tuesday was Scout Day at the State House.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts got to roam the halls and go into the House and Senate Chambers.

They learned about how government works and the history of the State House.

The kids said they had a great time and learned a lot.

"We're learning about government, and we're taking tours around everywhere," said Logan McKoula.

"It was really fun," said Ainsley Scorza.

We're told some of the scouts earned badges for their great work.