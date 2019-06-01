Girl Scout troops work towards Space Science Badge

Girl Scout troops from Augusta traveled to Bangor Saturday to learn about space.

"We're gonna look at some cool space bags things like phases of the moon, planetary facts, and talk about constellations. Just starting some basic facts, giving them a basic foundation in which to start so they can grow and learn more,” said Killian Diggins of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

Girl Scout troops from Augusta took over the Challenge Learning Center in Bangor Saturday morning.

Eleven girls in Daisy and Brownie troops got to get a taste of space while working towards their Space Science Badges.

Each badge has a step encouraging troops to connect with their local astronomy center or club, and these girls took advantage of it!

"Over in this corner we have the biology station,” said Diggins.

They also got a chance to see what's it's really like in space.

"They're going to launch and go into the space lab and get a chance to check out what's going on in there” explained Diggins. “See and talk about different jobs you can have.”

This is the girls' first time at the Challenge Learning Center.

They say they had a lot of fun and learned some new facts, too.

"What did you learn?"

"That there was eight phases of the moon and that the only place they launch rockets is in Russia.”

Staff say the overall goal of earning the badges is to encourage young girls to explore and observe like "real scientists."

"We're real big about getting girls interested in science. We're all about STEM education and getting them into the field whenever we can,” explained Diggins.

The Challenge Learning Center of Maine does offer summer camps as well.

Staff say they are filling up quick, but there are still a few slots left.

For more information visit: https://www.astronaut.org/.