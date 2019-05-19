Girl, 8, found safe after abduction while walking with mom in Texas, police say

A male suspect has been taken into custody after Texas police say two church members helped locate an 8-year-old girl, hours after she was allegedly kidnapped.

The mother of 8-year-old Salem Sabatka reported to police her daughter had been kidnapped around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Calzada said the mother and daughter had been walking down the street when a male suspect allegedly grabbed the 8-year-old and put her in his car. Salem’s mother went after her daughter, but she was thrown from the vehicle.

A nearby resident’s doorbell surveillance camera captured video of the mother falling from the car, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. She then ran down the street, yelling, “Help me! Help me, please! My daughter just got kidnapped!”

An Amber Alert was issued for Salem, and authorities continued their investigation into early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., two local church members who were helping with the search for the 8-year-old located the suspect’s vehicle at Woodspring Suites in Forest Hill, according to Calzada.

Shortly afterward, Salem was found safe in the hotel. Though she appeared to be in good condition, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” Calzada said. “We had citizens that went out of their way and helped not just the police department but a family put some great closure to what we have going on right now.”

A 51-year-old suspect was arrested. He faces potential charges of aggravated kidnapping.

