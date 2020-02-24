Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation

An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits.

Charles Nielsen says he backs the legislation but his granddaughter didn’t speak at the meeting.

Republican Rep. Christy Zito said the legislation is intended to clear up confusion about state gun laws.

Backers also say it will give people the ability to defend themselves if needed.

Opponents say allowing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon without any required training within city limits is a bad idea.

