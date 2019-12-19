Gifts were distributed to families in need Thursday

Christmas will be a lot brighter for some local families thanks to the Salvation Army.

Some of those toys were collected during the United Bikers of Maine annual toy run that was held this fall.

Other items were donated by community members who selected tags from Angel Trees that were placed in the Bangor area.

Thursday afternoon, items were distributed to the families in need.

"Once those toys bridge through us, then we turn around for these families who are in need. It's almost as if Christmas can be a day where they don't have to worry about not having enough. We provide them with gift cards so they can go out and buy a Christmas dinner. We provide them with some of the main gifts that their children have asked for, so for one day they can stop thinking about the electric bill or the medicine that they have to pick up and just be with their children and enjoy that spirit of Christmas," said Captain Rebecca Kirk of the Salvation Army.

More than one thousand children received gifts.