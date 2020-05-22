Gifford's in Bangor opens for the season

While the world may be a little different right now - at least we can still go get an ice cream!

Gifford's in Bangor opened for the season at noon Friday.

That normally would have happened in mid-March.

The stand in Waterville also welcomed customers.

In Bangor, People were lined up to get their first taste of the season - practicing safe social distancing practices that have been put in place..

We caught up with one of the first, very satisfied, customers

"I always like to get here opening day," said Terry Churchill. "They have the best ice cream. I feel content. It makes my day."

Terry went home with some Butter Pecan.

The TV5 crew there sampled the new flavor, German Chocolate Cake.

Needless to say, on this hot day, there was none left over.

