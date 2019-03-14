Gifford's ice cream stands to open

Two signs of spring this week. Snow is melting and local ice cream shops are opening for the season.

Gifford's five family-owned stands open Friday.

They're hoping to melt your taste buds with several new flavors such as Unicorn Delight, Pink Fla-Mango Frozen Yogurt and Blackberry Cobbler.

On March 15th, they have something special to give back to customers.

Chris Kinney, General Manager, said, "From 6 to 8 PM. We are giving away small ice cream cones. That's two flavors of your choice of ice cream sherbet or low-fat yogurt that you want."

Stands open at noon.