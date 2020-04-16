Gideon takes fundraising lead, but Collins has more cash

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon raised $7.1 million during the first quarter of 2020 for a state record of $14.8 million.

Financial disclosure reports show Gideon raised more than double what incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins did during the quarter ending March 31.

Collins, who’s seeking a fifth term, raised another $2.4 million in the quarter.

Collins' total contributions are $13.2 million.

The reports indicate she had more cash available, with $5.6 million to Gideon’s $4.6 million.

The race is the most expensive in Maine history.

It represents one of a handful of opportunities for Democrats to pick up seats in the Senate in the pursuit of seizing control of the chamber from the GOP.