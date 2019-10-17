Gideon out raises Collins in third quarter campaign funds, campaign says

The campaign for Sara Gideon, one of the candidates vying for the Senate seat currently held by Susan Collins, says it raised $3.2 million during the third quarter.

That outpaced Collins whose campaign reports raising $2.1 million during the quarter.

However, the Collins Campaign says it has now raised $8.6 million, more than any other candidate in Maine political history.

Gideon has $2.75 million in cash on hand. Collins has $7.1 million.

Collins has still not officially announced she will be running for re-election next year.