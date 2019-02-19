Giant water slide weekend? Bangor considers big changes to summer event calendar

The action in the city of Bangor's downtown could look a lot different this summer than it has in years passed.

The Business and Economic Development Committee heard a pitch from the city's Downtown Coordinator, Betsy Lundy, that would do away with the Cool Sounds Concert Series, which has seen attendance dwindle.

In it's place would be a sidewalk art festival on a Saturday in late June or early July.

An Urban Slide - which spans one thousand feet and takes up 2 lanes of traffic that would run down Park Street for one weekend at the end of July.

And, an Aeroballoon that would be in Pickering Square and offer people views from high above the downtown buildings from mid August to October.

Lundy feels the previous slate of activities had run it's course and a change is needed.

"Really evaluate whether or not they're helping downtown grow and kind of put our feelings about them on the side in order to make a decision about whether not we want to continue with them," said Lundy. "Then we stopped and thought about what activities could we do that would bring new people to downtown and also how could we position those activities to actually drive people into the businesses downtown."

The committee members asked several questions, particularly about the slide and how it would effect that street during it's run.

Lundy will move forward in the process and check back with them in about a month, but no final decisions have been made.

She said that the cost of the slide is around 40 thousand dollars all together, the balloon 100 thousand.

Neither one would happen unless they can raise the money through sponsorships.